UPDATE 1-Metro shareholders back plans to split off food business
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
S. ISHIMITSU&CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.09 16.44 34.47 (+4.0 pct) (+1.4 pct) (+1.6%) Operating nil 94 mln 485 mln
(-99.1 pct) (-52.0 pct) (+179.3%) Recurring 30 mln 100 mln 417 mln (-69.5 pct) (-28.6 pct) (+148.8%) Net
100 mln 59 mln 209 mln
(+69.1 pct) (-4.5 pct) (+10.0%) EPS Y13.05 Y7.71 Y27.19 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - S. Ishimitsu&Co Ltd is engaged mainly in imports and wholesale of coffee beans, tea and frozen food.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2750.TK1.
* CEO says open for partnerships, maybe M&A (Adds comments from AGM)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Relatively unknown U.S. building materials supplier 84 Lumber set social media ablaze with its Super Bowl ad on a migrant Hispanic mother and daughter's journey to the United States, a commercial initially rejected by Fox Television for being too controversial.
PRETORIA, Feb 6 South Africa's agriculture minister said on Monday the country was taking measures to determine the extent of damage from an invasion of the crop-eating fall armyworm, and could not yet estimate the impact on farm output.