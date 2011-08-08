Aug 8 (Reuters) -
ANGES MG INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 123 mln
115 mln
(+7.2 pct) (-69.1 pct)
Operating loss 1.06 loss 1.00
Recurring loss 786 mln loss 861 mln
Net loss 807 mln loss
875 mln EPS loss
Y6,676.81 loss Y7,422.05 Annual
div nil
nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - AnGes MG Inc is engaged in research and development
of pharmaceutical products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
