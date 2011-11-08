Nov 8 (Reuters) -
ANEST IWATA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.75
10.11 22.00
(+6.3 pct) (+22.8 pct) (+9.1%)
Operating 1.08 1.15 2.45
(-5.6 pct) (+420.7 pct)
(+14.2%) Recurring 1.18
1.25 2.70
(-5.5 pct) (+255.5 pct) (+16.1%) Net
722 mln 863 mln 1.65
(-16.3 pct) (+537.6 pct)
(+19.7%) EPS Y16.36
Y19.02 Y37.54 Annual div
Y11.00 Y9.50
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y4.50
Y6.00
NOTE - Anest Iwata Corp manufactures painting machines.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6381.TK1.