Michael Kors comparable sales fall more than expected
Feb 7 Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, citing disappointing sales in North America and Europe.
NEXT JAPAN HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
July 31,2011 July 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.08 4.30 Operating 162 mln 290 mln Recurring loss 486 mln loss 800 mln Net loss 493 mln loss 900 mln
NOTE - Next Japan Holdings operates "JJ Club" amusement facilities.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2409.TK1.
Feb 7 Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue due to a strong dollar, following prominent political events such as Brexit and the U.S. presidential election.
ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 Pakistan has banned cinemas nationwide from screening an Indian blockbuster movie starring a famous Pakistani actress, a censor official said on Tuesday, the latest media clampdown after last year's spike in tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours.