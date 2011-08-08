Aug 8 (Reuters) -

TOYO DRILUBE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.83 3.96 4.03

2.02 (-3.3 pct) (-0.9 pct)

(+5.4%) (-3.0%) Operating 386 mln 439 mln 401 mln

218 mln

(-12.0 pct) (+66.2 pct) (+3.9%)

(-18.0%) Recurring 433 mln 445 mln 450 mln

245 mln

(-2.7 pct) (+72.7 pct) (+3.9%)

(-18.3%) Net 266 mln 247 mln 268 mln

154 mln

(+7.9 pct) (+158.6 pct) (+0.8%)

(-21.4%) EPS Y201.24 Y186.59 Y202.41

Y116.31 Annual div Y25.00 Y25.00 Y25.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y25.00 Y25.00 Y25.00

NOTE - Toyo Drilube Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4976.TK1.