TOYO DRILUBE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 3.83 3.96 4.03
2.02 (-3.3 pct) (-0.9 pct)
(+5.4%) (-3.0%)
Operating 386 mln 439 mln 401 mln
218 mln
(-12.0 pct) (+66.2 pct) (+3.9%)
(-18.0%)
Recurring 433 mln 445 mln 450 mln
245 mln
(-2.7 pct) (+72.7 pct) (+3.9%)
(-18.3%)
Net 266 mln 247 mln 268 mln
154 mln
(+7.9 pct) (+158.6 pct) (+0.8%)
(-21.4%)
EPS Y201.24 Y186.59 Y202.41
Y116.31
Annual div Y25.00 Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y25.00
Y25.00 Y25.00
NOTE - Toyo Drilube Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4976.TK1.