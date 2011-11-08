Nov 8 (Reuters) -

TERABO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.23 1.50 2.50 (-18.4 pct) (+27.4 pct) (-12.3%) Operating 25 mln 52 mln 100 mln

(-51.0 pct) (+852.4 pct) (+29.4%) Recurring 30 mln 53 mln 100 mln (-42.3 pct) (+750.9 pct) (+22.6%) Net

17 mln 30 mln 60 mln

(-43.4 pct) (+973.4 pct) (+21.6%)

EPS Y1.34 Y2.36

Y4.62 Shares 13 mln 13 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Terabo Co Ltd is a cotton yarn maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

