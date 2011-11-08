Nov 8 (Reuters) -
TERABO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.23
1.50 2.50
(-18.4 pct) (+27.4 pct) (-12.3%)
Operating 25 mln 52 mln 100 mln
(-51.0 pct) (+852.4 pct)
(+29.4%) Recurring 30 mln
53 mln 100 mln (-42.3
pct) (+750.9 pct) (+22.6%) Net
17 mln 30 mln 60 mln
(-43.4 pct) (+973.4 pct) (+21.6%)
EPS Y1.34 Y2.36
Y4.62 Shares 13 mln
13 mln Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Terabo Co Ltd is a cotton yarn maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
