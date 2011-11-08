Nov 8 (Reuters) -

DAINICHISEIKA COLOUR & CHEMICALS MFG CO

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 78.69 79.81 158.00 (-1.4 pct) (+18.2 pct) (-0.7%) Operating 4.64 5.04 8.70

(-8.0 pct) (+109.5 pct)

(-9.3%) Recurring 4.46 4.72 8.60 (-5.6 pct) (+85.3 pct) (-6.9%) Net

2.36 3.19 5.10

(-25.8 pct) (+62.6 pct) (+9.3%) EPS Y25.47 Y34.33 Y54.92 Annual div

Y12.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Dainichiseika Colour & Chemicals Mfg Co is a producer of pigments and colouring agents for synthetic resins and fibres.

