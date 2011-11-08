Nov 8 (Reuters) -
DAINICHISEIKA COLOUR & CHEMICALS MFG CO
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 78.69
79.81 158.00
(-1.4 pct) (+18.2 pct) (-0.7%)
Operating 4.64 5.04 8.70
(-8.0 pct) (+109.5 pct)
(-9.3%) Recurring 4.46
4.72 8.60
(-5.6 pct) (+85.3 pct) (-6.9%) Net
2.36 3.19 5.10
(-25.8 pct) (+62.6 pct)
(+9.3%) EPS Y25.47
Y34.33 Y54.92 Annual div
Y12.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Dainichiseika Colour & Chemicals Mfg Co is a
producer of pigments and colouring agents for synthetic resins
and fibres.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4116.TK1.