TACHIBANA ELETECH CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 60.97
55.12 125.00
(+10.6 pct) (+24.3 pct) (+5.0%)
Operating 1.78 1.36 2.80
(+30.4 pct) (+448.6 pct)
(-5.3%) Recurring 2.12
1.64 3.43
(+28.9 pct) (+373.5 pct) (-3.2%) Net
1.11 778 mln 2.15
(+41.9 pct) (+269.2 pct)
(+2.9%) EPS Y53.19
Y37.48 Y103.47 Annual div
Y20.00 Y22.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Tachibana Eletech Co Ltd is a wholesaler of heavy
machinery, chips and office equipment.
