NFL-Super Bowl sets gambling record at Nevada sports books
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
SANYO INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.45 11.50 Operating loss 45 mln loss 100 mln Recurring loss 4 mln loss 100 mln Net loss 40 mln loss 150 mln
NOTE - Sanyo Industries Ltd produces construction materials. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5958.TK1.
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i