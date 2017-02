Aug 8 (Reuters) -

POWDERTECH CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 2.44 2.31 (+5.7 pct) (+26.2 pct) Operating 351 mln 309 mln

(+13.6 pct) Recurring

342 mln 296 mln

(+15.3 pct) Net

195 mln 169 mln

(+15.5 pct) EPS

Y13.19 Y11.42

NOTE - Powdertech Co Ltd is a top maker of ferrite products used in copiers, other office machines.

