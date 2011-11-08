Nov 8 (Reuters) -

KYORIN HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 46.39 46.71 105.10 (-0.7 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+1.0%) Operating 4.90 4.20 14.90

(+16.6 pct) (-8.1 pct)

(-9.4%) Recurring 5.25 4.54 15.60 (+15.6 pct) (-12.2 pct) (-8.8%) Net

3.36 2.96 10.10

(+13.4 pct) (-10.1 pct) (-7.6%) EPS Y44.90 Y39.59 Y135.16 Annual div

Y45.00 Y45.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y35.00

Y35.00

NOTE - Kyorin Holdings Inc is the full company name.

