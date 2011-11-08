Nov 8 (Reuters) -
KYORIN HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 46.39
46.71 105.10
(-0.7 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+1.0%)
Operating 4.90 4.20 14.90
(+16.6 pct) (-8.1 pct)
(-9.4%) Recurring 5.25
4.54 15.60
(+15.6 pct) (-12.2 pct) (-8.8%) Net
3.36 2.96 10.10
(+13.4 pct) (-10.1 pct)
(-7.6%) EPS Y44.90
Y39.59 Y135.16 Annual div
Y45.00 Y45.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y35.00
Y35.00
NOTE - Kyorin Holdings Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4569.TK1.