Nov 8 (Reuters) -

SBS HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

88.97 89.47 120.00

(-0.5 pct) (+3.1 pct) Operating 1.04 3.26 2.70

(-68.0 pct) (+88.9 pct) Recurring 665 mln 3.53 2.20

(-81.1 pct) (+50.4 pct) Net

308 mln 1.81 1.30

(-83.0 pct) (-18.1 pct) EPS

Y2,508.02 Y14,791.91 Y10,617.45 EPS Y14,751.35

NOTE - SBS Holdings Co Ltd engages in catalogue mailing, delivery services under consignment contracts.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2384.TK1.