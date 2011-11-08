Nov 8 (Reuters) -
SBS HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
88.97 89.47 120.00
(-0.5 pct) (+3.1 pct)
Operating 1.04 3.26 2.70
(-68.0 pct) (+88.9 pct)
Recurring 665 mln 3.53 2.20
(-81.1 pct) (+50.4 pct) Net
308 mln 1.81 1.30
(-83.0 pct) (-18.1 pct) EPS
Y2,508.02 Y14,791.91 Y10,617.45
EPS Y14,751.35
NOTE - SBS Holdings Co Ltd engages in catalogue mailing,
delivery services under consignment contracts.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2384.TK1.