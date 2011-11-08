Nov 8 (Reuters) -
DAIHEN CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 46.82
42.27 98.50
(+10.8 pct) (+16.6 pct) (+6.9%)
Operating 2.43 1.41 4.50
(+72.8 pct) (+98.4 pct)
(+4.5%) Recurring 2.45
1.12 4.50
(+119.7 pct) (+21.2 pct) (+6.3%) Net
1.67 420 mln 2.70
(+297.0 pct) (-19.8 pct)
(+18.4%) EPS Y12.86
Y3.24 Y20.82 Annual div
Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50
-Q4 div Y3.50
Y3.50
NOTE - Daihen Corp is a manufacturer of compact
transformers and welding machines.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6622.TK1.