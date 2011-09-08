Sept 8 (Reuters) -

FUJI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.63 1.46 3.15 (+11.3 pct) (-4.4 pct) (+4.4%) Operating 187 mln 197 mln 301 mln

(-5.0 pct) (-21.4 pct) (-30.3%) Recurring 203 mln 213 mln 323 mln (-4.4 pct) (-20.6 pct) (-30.2%) Net

118 mln 124 mln 189 mln

(-4.4 pct) (-20.8 pct) (-29.1%) EPS Y18.46 Y19.31 Y29.41 Shares 7 mln 7 mln Annual div

Y25.00 Y25.00 -Q2 div Y12.50 Y12.50

-Q4 div Y12.50

Y12.50

NOTE - Fuji Electric Industry Co Ltd is a manufacturer of control switches.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6654.TK1.