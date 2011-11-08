Nov 8 (Reuters) -
TOKYU CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 93.58
107.93 235.00
(-13.3 pct) (+7.1 pct) (-4.1%)
Operating 761 mln 3.36 2.90
(-77.3 pct) (+183.1 pct)
(-61.8%) Recurring 683 mln
3.44 2.70
(-80.1 pct) (+257.3 pct) (-65.4%) Net
1.05 4.38 2.50
(-76.0 pct) (+210.9 pct)
(-38.8%) EPS Y9.84
Y41.02 Y23.42 Diluted EPS
Y3.33
Annual div Y5.00
Y10.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Tokyu Construction Co Ltd took over the construction
business from former Tokyu Construction in October 2003.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
