Nov 8 (Reuters) -

TOKYU CONSTRUCTION CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 93.58 107.93 235.00 (-13.3 pct) (+7.1 pct) (-4.1%) Operating 761 mln 3.36 2.90

(-77.3 pct) (+183.1 pct) (-61.8%) Recurring 683 mln 3.44 2.70 (-80.1 pct) (+257.3 pct) (-65.4%) Net

1.05 4.38 2.50

(-76.0 pct) (+210.9 pct) (-38.8%) EPS Y9.84 Y41.02 Y23.42 Diluted EPS

Y3.33 Annual div Y5.00

Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Tokyu Construction Co Ltd took over the construction business from former Tokyu Construction in October 2003.

