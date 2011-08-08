BRIEF-AAM reports Q4 EPS $0.59
Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
Aug 8 (Reuters) -
NICHIRIN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.61 17.93 34.50 (-13.0 pct) (+44.4 pct) (-5.0%) Operating 108 mln 950 mln 900 mln
(-88.6 pct) (-46.6%) Recurring 183 mln 992 mln 1.00 (-81.6 pct) (-40.8%) Net
loss 119 mln prft 614 mln prft 450 mln (-48.9%) EPS loss Y13.24 prft Y68.32 prft Y50.06 Annual div
Y12.00 Y9.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 nil
-Q4 div Y9.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Nichirin Co Ltd is a major maker of automotive hoses.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5184.TK1.
Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* qtrly net profit 328.6 million baht versus 262.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 7 million rupees versus profit 5.5 million rupees year ago