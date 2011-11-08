Nov 8 (Reuters) -

SECOM JOSHINETSU CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.69 10.61 21.50 (+0.8 pct) (-2.7 pct) (+0.8%) Operating 2.04 2.13 4.25

(-4.2 pct) (+2.9 pct)

(+1.3%) Recurring 2.08 2.17 4.35 (-4.1 pct) (+2.7 pct) (+1.1%) Net

1.18 1.22 2.40

(-2.9 pct) (+5.1 pct) (+2.0%) EPS Y90.17 Y92.83 Y183.07 Annual div

Y55.00 Y55.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y55.00

Y55.00

NOTE - Secom Joshinetsu Co Ltd is an affiliate of securities service company Secom.

