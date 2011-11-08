Nov 8 (Reuters) -
SECOM JOSHINETSU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.69
10.61 21.50
(+0.8 pct) (-2.7 pct) (+0.8%)
Operating 2.04 2.13 4.25
(-4.2 pct) (+2.9 pct)
(+1.3%) Recurring 2.08
2.17 4.35
(-4.1 pct) (+2.7 pct) (+1.1%) Net
1.18 1.22 2.40
(-2.9 pct) (+5.1 pct)
(+2.0%) EPS Y90.17
Y92.83 Y183.07 Annual div
Y55.00 Y55.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y55.00
Y55.00
NOTE - Secom Joshinetsu Co Ltd is an affiliate of
securities service company Secom.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4342.TK1.