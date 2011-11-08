Nov 8 (Reuters) -
DISCO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 48.44
53.41 89.30
(-9.3 pct) (+131.6 pct) (-10.4%)
Operating 6.90 9.67 10.10
(-28.6 pct)
(-36.5%) Recurring 7.11
9.78 10.30
(-27.3 pct) (-40.1%) Net
4.73 6.39 6.30
(-25.9 pct)
(-42.4%) EPS Y140.40
Y190.03 Y186.97 Diluted EPS
Y133.42 Y180.30
Annual div Y39.00
Y65.00
-Q2 div Y29.00 Y25.00
-Q4 div Y40.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Disco Corp is a major maker of dicing saws used in
semiconductor production.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6146.TK1.