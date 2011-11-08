Nov 8 (Reuters) -

DISCO CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 48.44 53.41 89.30 (-9.3 pct) (+131.6 pct) (-10.4%) Operating 6.90 9.67 10.10

(-28.6 pct) (-36.5%) Recurring 7.11 9.78 10.30 (-27.3 pct) (-40.1%) Net

4.73 6.39 6.30

(-25.9 pct) (-42.4%) EPS Y140.40 Y190.03 Y186.97 Diluted EPS

Y133.42 Y180.30 Annual div Y39.00

Y65.00 -Q2 div Y29.00 Y25.00

-Q4 div Y40.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Disco Corp is a major maker of dicing saws used in semiconductor production.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6146.TK1.