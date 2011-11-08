Nov 8 (Reuters) -
ZERIA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 26.59
24.79 54.50
(+7.3 pct) (+2.1 pct) (+10.1%)
Operating 2.69 1.84 3.90
(+45.8 pct) (+93.3 pct)
(+17.8%) Recurring 2.61
1.85 3.80
(+40.8 pct) (+91.5 pct) (+20.3%) Net
1.75 1.19 2.50
(+47.0 pct) (+105.9 pct)
(+35.7%) EPS Y42.33
Y28.79 Y60.46 Annual div
Y22.00 Y19.00
-Q2 div Y11.00 Y9.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y11.00
NOTE - Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a medium-size
pharmaceutical maker, strong in prescription drugs.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4559.TK1.