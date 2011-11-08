Nov 8 (Reuters) -

ZERIA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 26.59 24.79 54.50 (+7.3 pct) (+2.1 pct) (+10.1%) Operating 2.69 1.84 3.90

(+45.8 pct) (+93.3 pct) (+17.8%) Recurring 2.61 1.85 3.80 (+40.8 pct) (+91.5 pct) (+20.3%) Net

1.75 1.19 2.50

(+47.0 pct) (+105.9 pct) (+35.7%) EPS Y42.33 Y28.79 Y60.46 Annual div

Y22.00 Y19.00 -Q2 div Y11.00 Y9.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y11.00

NOTE - Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a medium-size pharmaceutical maker, strong in prescription drugs.

