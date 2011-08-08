Aug 8 (Reuters) -

HIMIKO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

1.71 2.97 5.86 Operating

284 mln 370 mln 720 mln Recurring 311 mln 400 mln 770 mln Net 192 mln 240 mln 460 mln EPS Y24.90 Y31.06 Y59.54

NOTE - Himiko Co Ltd is a shoes wholesaler and retailer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

