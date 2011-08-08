Aug 8 (Reuters) -
HIMIKO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 6 months to Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST H1 LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales
1.71 2.97 5.86 Operating
284 mln 370 mln 720 mln
Recurring 311 mln 400 mln 770 mln
Net 192 mln 240 mln 460 mln
EPS Y24.90 Y31.06 Y59.54
NOTE - Himiko Co Ltd is a shoes wholesaler and retailer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9892.TK1.