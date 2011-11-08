NFL-Super Bowl sets gambling record at Nevada sports books
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
OMIKENSHI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 17.50 18.80 Operating 650 mln 950 mln Recurring 300 mln 550 mln Net 200 mln 450 mln
NOTE - Omikenshi Co Ltd is a leading spinning company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3111.TK1.
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i