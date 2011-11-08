Nov 8 (Reuters) -

KUDO CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.95 2.65 6.39 15.68 (+11.4 pct) (-7.1 pct) Operating loss 59 mln prft 68 mln loss 5 mln prft 508 mln Recurring loss 109 mln prft 9 mln loss 100 mln prft 318 mln Net loss 112 mln loss 224 mln loss 100 mln prft 330 mln EPS loss Y8.64 loss Y17.30 loss Y7.77 prft Y25.45

NOTE - Kudo Corp is a construction firm.

