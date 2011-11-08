Nov 8 (Reuters) -
KUDO CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.95
2.65 6.39 15.68
(+11.4 pct) (-7.1 pct)
Operating loss 59 mln prft 68 mln loss 5 mln
prft 508 mln
Recurring loss 109 mln prft 9 mln loss 100 mln
prft 318 mln
Net loss 112 mln loss 224 mln loss 100 mln
prft 330 mln
EPS loss Y8.64 loss Y17.30 loss Y7.77
prft Y25.45
NOTE - Kudo Corp is a construction firm.
