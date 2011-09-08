Sept 8 (Reuters) -
KOBAYASHI METALS LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
11.12 11.25 16.20
(+7.7 pct) (-13.0 pct)
Operating 398 mln 247 mln 500 mln
(+60.6 pct) (-22.9 pct)
Recurring 472 mln 275 mln 630 mln
(+71.5 pct) (-18.7 pct)
Net 96 mln 123 mln 180 mln
(-22.0 pct)
EPS Y3.46 Y4.44 Y6.46
NOTE - Kobayashi Metals Ltd is a trading company dealing in
screws for construction use.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8077.TK1.