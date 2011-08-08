Aug 8 (Reuters) -

TRUSTPARK INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.07 4.80 5.40

2.70 (+5.7 pct) (+9.3 pct)

(+6.5%) (+5.7%) Operating 229 mln 283 mln

(-18.8 pct) (+196.8 pct)

Recurring 186 mln 245 mln 230 mln 100 mln

(-23.8 pct) (+207.2 pct) (+23.2%)

(-26.6%) Net 48 mln 69 mln 110 mln

50 mln

(-29.3 pct) (+192.2 pct) (+124.8%)

(+13.6%) EPS Y1,100.96 Y7,789.30 Y2,469.41

Y1,122.46 Diluted EPS Y1,053.32 Y7,695.75

Annual div Y4,920.00 Y2,400.00 Y1,640.00 -Q2 div Y4,100.00 Y1,200.00 Y820.00 -Q4 div Y820.00 Y1,200.00 Y820.00

NOTE - Trustpark Inc is the full company name.

