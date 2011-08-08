Aug 8 (Reuters) -
TRUSTPARK INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 5.07 4.80 5.40
2.70 (+5.7 pct) (+9.3 pct)
(+6.5%) (+5.7%)
Operating 229 mln 283 mln
(-18.8 pct) (+196.8 pct)
Recurring 186 mln
245 mln 230 mln 100 mln
(-23.8 pct) (+207.2 pct) (+23.2%)
(-26.6%)
Net 48 mln 69 mln 110 mln
50 mln
(-29.3 pct) (+192.2 pct) (+124.8%)
(+13.6%)
EPS Y1,100.96 Y7,789.30 Y2,469.41
Y1,122.46
Diluted EPS Y1,053.32 Y7,695.75
Annual div Y4,920.00
Y2,400.00 Y1,640.00 -Q2 div
Y4,100.00 Y1,200.00 Y820.00 -Q4
div Y820.00 Y1,200.00 Y820.00
NOTE - Trustpark Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3235.TK1.