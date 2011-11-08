Nov 8 (Reuters) -
TAIYO HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 21.12
20.72 42.50
(+1.9 pct) (+22.8 pct) (+5.3%)
Operating 2.42 3.52 4.80
(-31.4 pct) (+50.9 pct)
(-10.8%) Recurring 2.27
3.42 4.60
(-33.6 pct) (+61.1 pct) (-13.5%) Net
1.58 2.23 3.20
(-29.3 pct) (+121.6 pct)
(-5.9%) EPS Y62.07
Y86.08 Y125.79 Annual div
Y90.00 Y115.00
-Q2 div Y45.00 Y45.00
-Q4 div Y70.00
Y45.00
NOTE - Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd is a leading maker of inks for
printed circuit boards.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
