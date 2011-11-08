Nov 8 (Reuters) -
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 739.26
673.71 1.38 trln
(+9.7 pct) (+37.4 pct) (+3.4%)
Operating 31.11 28.72 45.00
(+8.3 pct)
(-21.5%) Recurring 40.40
33.12 60.00
(+22.0 pct) (+6.3%) Net
22.26 15.97 22.00
(+39.4 pct)
(+54.1%) EPS Y16.97
Y12.17 Y16.77 Annual div
Y3.00 Y2.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Mitsubishi Materials Corp is a top-ranked nonferrous
metal smelter.
