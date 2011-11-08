Nov 8 (Reuters) -

PAPYLESS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.27 1.99 4.56 (+14.1 pct) (+12.9%) Operating 141 mln 139 mln 201 mln

(+1.5 pct) (-26.7%) Recurring 151 mln 147 mln 234 mln (+2.8 pct) (-26.3%) Net

91 mln 87 mln 138 mln

(+4.1 pct) (-26.7%) EPS Y71.48 Y70.08 Y107.59 Shares 1 mln 1 mln Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Papyless Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3641.TK1.