Cardinal Health quarterly revenue rises about 5 percent
Feb 7 Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business, which more than offset generic pricing pressure.
Sept 8 (Reuters) -
SOGO CLINICAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.16 4.89 5.79
2.05 (+5.5 pct) (+1.3 pct)
(+12.3%) (+35.0%) Operating 801 mln 580 mln 884 mln
102 mln
(+38.1 pct) (+36.7 pct) (+10.3%)
Recurring 806 mln 566 mln
887 mln 105 mln
(+42.3 pct) (+35.3 pct) (+10.0%)
Net 421 mln 298 mln
457 mln 21 mln
(+41.4 pct) (+19.0 pct) (+8.5%)
EPS Y4,004.48 Y2,945.48 Y4,249.64 Y200.79 Annual div Y1,200.00 Y1,200.00 Y1,200.00
-Q2 div Y500.00 Y700.00
Y600.00 -Q4 div Y700.00 Y500.00 Y600.00
NOTE - Sogo Clinical Holdings Co., Ltd. is the full company name.
Feb 7 WellCare Health Plans Inc's fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, handily beating analysts estimates, driven by strong growth in enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.