Sept 8 (Reuters) -

SOGO CLINICAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.16 4.89 5.79

2.05 (+5.5 pct) (+1.3 pct)

(+12.3%) (+35.0%) Operating 801 mln 580 mln 884 mln

102 mln

(+38.1 pct) (+36.7 pct) (+10.3%)

Recurring 806 mln 566 mln

887 mln 105 mln

(+42.3 pct) (+35.3 pct) (+10.0%)

Net 421 mln 298 mln

457 mln 21 mln

(+41.4 pct) (+19.0 pct) (+8.5%)

EPS Y4,004.48 Y2,945.48 Y4,249.64 Y200.79 Annual div Y1,200.00 Y1,200.00 Y1,200.00

-Q2 div Y500.00 Y700.00

Y600.00 -Q4 div Y700.00 Y500.00 Y600.00

NOTE - Sogo Clinical Holdings Co., Ltd. is the full company name.

