Cardinal Health quarterly revenue rises about 5 percent
Feb 7 Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business, which more than offset generic pricing pressure.
Sept 8 (Reuters) -
DR CI: LABO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
35.78 31.37
(+14.1 pct) (+23.3 pct) Operating 10.21 8.36
(+22.1 pct) (+54.9 pct) Recurring 10.13 8.35
(+21.3 pct) (+55.5 pct) Net
5.97 4.69
(+27.3 pct) (+63.1 pct) EPS
Y22,158.56 Y17,326.10 Diluted EPS Y22,135.57 Y17,305.14 Annual div Y6,700.00 Y3,200.00 Y7,900.00 -Q4 div Y6,700.00 Y3,200.00 Y7,900.00
NOTE - Dr Ci: Labo Co Ltd develops and sells collagen-based skin-care products and other cosmetics.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4924.TK1.
Feb 7 Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical business, which more than offset generic pricing pressure.
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Feb 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A lmost two years after Boko Haram militants attacked his hometown in northeast Nigeria, killed his neighbours and forced his family to flee to safety, Ibrahim Usman faces a dilemma.
BERLIN, Feb 7 German discounter Lidl, which has expanded rapidly in Europe to become one of the continent's biggest retailers, has replaced its chief executive for the second time in less than three years because of differences over strategy.