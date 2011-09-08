Sept 8 (Reuters) -

DR CI: LABO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

35.78 31.37

(+14.1 pct) (+23.3 pct) Operating 10.21 8.36

(+22.1 pct) (+54.9 pct) Recurring 10.13 8.35

(+21.3 pct) (+55.5 pct) Net

5.97 4.69

(+27.3 pct) (+63.1 pct) EPS

Y22,158.56 Y17,326.10 Diluted EPS Y22,135.57 Y17,305.14 Annual div Y6,700.00 Y3,200.00 Y7,900.00 -Q4 div Y6,700.00 Y3,200.00 Y7,900.00

NOTE - Dr Ci: Labo Co Ltd develops and sells collagen-based skin-care products and other cosmetics.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

