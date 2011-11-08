Nov 8 (Reuters) -
KINTETSU WORLD EXPRESS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 136.03
132.91 272.00
(+2.3 pct) (+40.3 pct) (+1.6%)
Operating 6.66 4.94 13.30
(+34.8 pct) (+78.2 pct)
(+11.8%) Recurring 7.09
5.40 14.00
(+31.2 pct) (+84.4 pct) (+9.1%) Net
4.72 3.96 9.20
(+19.3 pct) (+168.0 pct)
(+16.7%) EPS Y131.10
Y109.91 Y255.56 Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y12.00
-Q4 div Y18.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Kintetsu World Express Inc is a major cargo carrier
.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9375.TK1.