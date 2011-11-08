Nov 8 (Reuters) -
KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 112.03
119.82 231.00
(-6.5 pct) (+0.2 pct) (-2.9%)
Operating 9.43 10.92 17.90
(-13.6 pct) (-11.7 pct)
(-12.3%) Recurring 9.08
12.35 19.60
(-26.5 pct) (+6.0 pct) (-6.3%) Net
5.78 7.39 13.20
(-21.8 pct) (+6.8 pct)
(+9.7%) EPS Y17.07
Y21.90 Y38.99 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.50
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y2.50
NOTE - Keisei Electric Railway Co Ltd is a regional bus and
railway operator which owns a major stake in Tokyo Disneyland.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
