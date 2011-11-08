UPDATE 1-Trump: militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 47.21 34.27 100.00 (+37.7 pct) (+6.2 pct) (+21.3%) Operating 2.45 1.20 6.30
(+103.8 pct) (+3.0 pct) (+52.1%) Pretax 2.29 1.01 5.60 (+127.7 pct) (-1.9 pct) (+46.1%) Net
1.36 859 mln 3.40
(+58.4 pct) (+20.1 pct) (+6.1%) EPS Y6,717.11 Y4,241.14 Y16,774.88 Diluted EPS
Y6,715.15 Y4,241.14
Annual div Y3,000.00
Y2,750.00 -Q2 div Y1,500.00 Y1,250.00
-Q4 div Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00
NOTE - Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet access service. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3774.TK1.
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 6 A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.