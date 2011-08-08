Aug 8 (Reuters) -
NIHON FALCOM CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
509 mln 423 mln 1.20
(+20.4 pct) (-17.9 pct)
Operating loss 21 mln loss 124 mln prft 200 mln
Recurring loss 20 mln loss 123 mln prft 200 mln
Net loss 11 mln loss 73 mln prft 125 mln
EPS loss Y108.86 loss Y721.13 prft Y1,225.49
NOTE - Nihon Falcom Corp plans and produces Pachinko
pinball-game software.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
