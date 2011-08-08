Aug 8 (Reuters) -

NIHON FALCOM CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

509 mln 423 mln 1.20

(+20.4 pct) (-17.9 pct) Operating loss 21 mln loss 124 mln prft 200 mln Recurring loss 20 mln loss 123 mln prft 200 mln Net loss 11 mln loss 73 mln prft 125 mln EPS loss Y108.86 loss Y721.13 prft Y1,225.49

NOTE - Nihon Falcom Corp plans and produces Pachinko pinball-game software.

