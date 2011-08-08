Aug 8 (Reuters) -
UNIPRES CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 51.53
49.54 105.00 220.00
(+4.0 pct) (+47.8 pct)
Operating 4.91 4.91 8.30
18.60 (-0.2 pct) (+385.7 pct)
Recurring 4.82
4.46 8.10 18.00
(+8.0 pct) (+421.4 pct) Net
2.89 2.74 4.70
10.40 (+5.4 pct) (+343.6 pct)
EPS Y62.44
Y67.91 Y101.60 Y224.83
Diluted EPS Y61.31 Y59.09
NOTE - Unipres Corp is a major car parts maker.
