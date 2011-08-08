Aug 8 (Reuters) -
INTAGE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.44
7.94 16.60 38.26
(-6.4 pct) (+7.6 pct)
Operating 130 mln 817 mln 715 mln
3.16 (-84.0 pct) (+56.8 pct)
Recurring 109 mln
806 mln 690 mln 3.15 (-86.5
pct) (+60.9 pct) Net
50 mln 434 mln 361 mln
1.66 (-88.3 pct) (+97.0 pct)
EPS Y5.06
Y43.17 Y35.94 Y165.04
NOTE - Intage Inc is a marketing research company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4326.TK1.