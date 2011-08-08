Aug 8 (Reuters) -
GLOBERIDE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.55
16.64 28.88 54.50
(-12.6 pct) (+0.5 pct)
Operating 1.26 1.33 1.80
1.65 (-5.1 pct) (-3.5 pct)
Recurring 1.09
1.01 1.40 700 mln
(+8.1 pct) (-0.8 pct)
Net 949 mln 798 mln
1.20 350 mln
(+18.9 pct) (-9.7 pct)
EPS Y8.24 Y6.93
Y10.42 Y3.04
NOTE - Globeride Inc manufactures fishing equipment and
other sporting goods.
