Aug 8 (Reuters) -

SONOCOM CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 508 mln 585 mln 1.24 2.70 (-13.2 pct) (+16.7 pct) Operating loss 28 mln loss 7 mln prft 5 mln prft 100 mln Recurring loss 29 mln loss 24 mln prft 10 mln prft 125 mln Net loss 47 mln loss 15 mln prft 10 mln prft 75 mln EPS loss Y11.47 loss Y3.70 prft Y2.43 prft Y18.21

NOTE - Sonocom Co Ltd is a manufacturer of screen printing plates.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7902.TK1.