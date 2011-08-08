Aug 8 (Reuters) -
SONOCOM CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 508 mln
585 mln 1.24 2.70
(-13.2 pct) (+16.7 pct)
Operating loss 28 mln loss 7 mln prft 5 mln
prft 100 mln
Recurring loss 29 mln loss 24 mln prft 10 mln
prft 125 mln
Net loss 47 mln loss 15 mln prft 10 mln
prft 75 mln
EPS loss Y11.47 loss Y3.70 prft Y2.43
prft Y18.21
NOTE - Sonocom Co Ltd is a manufacturer of screen printing
plates.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
