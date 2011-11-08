Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
Nov 8 (Reuters) -
MITSUUROKO GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 79.06 69.93 170.00 (+13.1 pct) (+21.6 pct) (+2.9%) Operating loss 133 mln prft 631 mln prft 3.30
(-35.2 pct) (-15.9%) Recurring 30 mln 610 mln 3.30 (-95.1 pct) (-37.6 pct) (-18.7%) Net
loss 243 mln loss 660 mln prft 1.70 (+158.9%) EPS loss Y3.74 loss Y9.83 prft Y25.38 Annual div
Y15.00 Y15.00 -Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00
NOTE - Mitsuuroko Group Holdings Co Ltd deals in various types of fuels.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8131.TK1.
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
LIMA, Feb 6 Peru's state-owned energy company Petroperu might sell an "important" amount of bonds this year to help finance the $3.5 billion expansion of its Talara refinery, the energy and mines minister said on Monday.