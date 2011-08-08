Aug 8 (Reuters) -
YAMADA DENKI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 477.63
464.30 1.00 trln 2.15 trln
(+2.9 pct) (+7.8 pct)
Operating 31.33 14.06
56.50 128.00 (+122.8 pct)
(+274.6 pct) Recurring
33.42 17.45 62.50 140.00
(+91.5 pct) (+162.7 pct)
Net 20.56 8.61 33.10
77.00 (+138.9 pct) (+149.9
pct) EPS Y218.25
Y91.35 Y351.34 Y817.32
NOTE - Yamada Denki Co Ltd is a major volume retailer of
home electronics.
