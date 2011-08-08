Aug 8 (Reuters) -

XNET CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 852 mln 817 mln 1.70 3.40 (+4.3 pct) (+1.3 pct) Operating 171 mln 198 mln 360 mln

720 mln

(-13.2 pct) (+36.9 pct)

Recurring 182 mln 204 mln

370 mln 740 mln

(-10.4 pct) (+35.6 pct)

Net 104 mln 117 mln

212 mln 424 mln

(-11.0 pct) (-1.5 pct)

EPS Y2,526.16 Y2,839.13 Y5,132.18 Y10,264.36

NOTE - Xnet Corp is a software developer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

