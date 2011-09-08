Sept 8 (Reuters) -

OHARA INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

20.26 20.39 28.00

(-0.7 pct) (+53.8 pct) Operating 789 mln 2.57 900 mln

(-69.2 pct) Recurring 878 mln 2.63 1.10

(-66.7 pct) Net

548 mln 1.76 700 mln

(-68.8 pct) EPS Y22.53 Y72.29 Y28.78

NOTE - Ohara Inc is engaged in the production and sale of optical glasses and glass ceramic products.

