FUKUYAMA TRANSPORTING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 123.60
125.87 251.00
(-1.8 pct) (+15.1 pct) (-1.8%)
Operating 6.59 6.44 13.50
(+2.4 pct) (+12.1 pct)
(+3.1%) Recurring 6.83
7.37 13.70
(-7.3 pct) (+25.9 pct) (-4.0%) Net
4.11 3.67 12.80
(+12.2 pct) (+6.5 pct)
(+53.6%) EPS Y16.72
Y14.48 Y52.74 Annual div
Y10.00 Y9.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y4.50
-Q4 div Y4.50
Y5.00
NOTE - Fukuyama Transporting Co Ltd is a trucking service
company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9075.TK1.