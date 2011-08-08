Aug 8 (Reuters) -

GREE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

64.17 35.23

(+82.1 pct) (+152.6 pct) Operating 31.21 19.58

(+59.4 pct) (+134.2 pct) Recurring 30.90 19.60

(+57.7 pct) (+135.3 pct) Net

18.37 11.51

(+59.6 pct) (+157.5 pct) EPS

Y80.49 Y255.77 Diluted EPS Y75.64 Y236.89 Annual div Y9.00 Y25.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y9.00 Y25.00

NOTE - Gree Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

