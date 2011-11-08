Nov 8 (Reuters) -

STARBUCKS COFFEE JAPAN LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 53.18 51.40 105.40 (+3.5 pct) (+5.9 pct) (+3.8%) Operating 5.04 4.47 7.20

(+12.8 pct) (+9.2 pct) (+13.7%) Recurring 5.16 4.59 7.40 (+12.4 pct) (+8.7 pct) (+12.4%) Net

2.83 298 mln 3.85

(+848.1 pct) (-85.8 pct) (+235.4%) EPS Y1,972.09 Y208.87 Y2,685.22 Shares 1 mln 1 mln Annual div

Y600.00 Y500.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y500.00

Y600.00

NOTE - Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd is a specialty coffee retailer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

