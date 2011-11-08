Nov 8 (Reuters) -

NAGANO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 8.97 10.32 18.05 (-13.1 pct) (+4.0 pct) (-7.4%) Recurring 1.32 1.06 2.45

(+24.6 pct) (-15.4%) Net 580 mln 533 mln 1.30 (+8.9 pct) (-0.5%) EPS

Y6.46 Y5.93 Y14.47

Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Nagano Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8521.TK1.