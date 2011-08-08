Aug 8 (Reuters) -
TOKYO RADIATOR MFG CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.74
6.14 14.30 29.00
(+9.8 pct) (+112.9 pct)
Operating 502 mln 568 mln 1.00
2.40 (-11.6 pct)
Recurring 538 mln
566 mln 1.00 2.35 (-5.1
pct) Net
307 mln 511 mln 540 mln
1.40 (-39.8 pct)
EPS Y21.37
Y35.52 Y37.53 Y97.30
NOTE - Tokyo Radiator Mfg Co Ltd is a maker of automobile
parts.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
