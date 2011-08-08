Aug 8 (Reuters) -
MOS FOOD SERVICE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.03
15.27 31.00 64.00
(-1.6 pct) (+3.9 pct)
Operating 412 mln 642 mln 1.15
2.75 (-35.7 pct) (+18.5 pct)
Recurring 526 mln
765 mln 1.35 3.05 (-31.2
pct) (+23.3 pct) Net
238 mln 323 mln 750 mln
1.90 (-26.3 pct) (-4.1 pct)
EPS Y7.72
Y10.48 Y24.33 Y61.63
NOTE - Mos Food Service Inc is a hamburger chain operator.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8153.TK1.