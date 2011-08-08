Aug 8 (Reuters) -
PGM HOLDINGS KK
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 31.41
37.35 74.50
(-15.9 pct) (-2.9 pct) (-6.3%)
Operating 1.40 4.07 10.00
(-65.6 pct) (-14.2 pct)
(-13.4%) Recurring 259 mln
1.53 7.80
(-83.0 pct) (-55.1 pct) (-0.6%) Net
loss 2.02 prft 16.54 prft 2.30
(+410.3 pct)
(-85.0%) EPS loss Y1,709.00 prft
Y13,981.25 prft Y1,944.38 EPS
Y13,325.79 Annual
div Y500.00
Y2,500.00
-Q2 div nil Y1,250.00
-Q4 div Y1,250.00
Y500.00
NOTE - PGM Holdings KK is a golf course operator.
