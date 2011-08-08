Aug 8 (Reuters) -

J-OIL MILLS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 46.57 42.84 95.00 195.00 (+8.7 pct) (-3.9 pct) Operating 1.80 1.12 3.10

7.30 (+60.4 pct) (-34.5 pct)

Recurring 1.90 1.19 3.10 7.20 (+59.2 pct) (-29.9 pct) Net

1.07 482 mln 1.70 3.90 (+121.3 pct) (-50.4 pct)

EPS Y6.40 Y2.89 Y10.18 Y23.36

NOTE - J-Oil Mills Inc was formed from the merger of three cooking oil makers including Honen Oil on April 1, 2003.

