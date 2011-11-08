Nov 8 (Reuters) -

JANIS LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.19 1.96 4.40 (+12.0 pct) (-7.5 pct) (+6.3%) Operating 106 mln 55 mln 200 mln

(+91.7 pct) (-0.3 pct) (+45.5%) Recurring 114 mln 63 mln 220 mln (+79.3 pct) (+28.7 pct) (+50.4%) Net

88 mln 220 mln 180 mln

(-59.8 pct) (+305.6 pct) (-17.2%)

EPS Y4.81 Y11.80

Y9.66 Shares 19 mln 19 mln Annual div

Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q4 div Y2.00 Y2.00

NOTE - Janis Ltd is a medium-size sanitary ceramic ware producer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

